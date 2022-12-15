Elastos 1-Day Volume Reaches $162,468.07 (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00005687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elastos has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a total market cap of $20.24 million and $162,468.07 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elastos alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $892.83 or 0.05100608 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.87 or 0.00501969 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,206.14 or 0.29741911 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.