Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Given New $21.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.21.
Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $18.98 on Thursday. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.57.
In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 552,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 250,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,777,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 552,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 302,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $5,725,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 302,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,725,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 687,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,054,920 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,844,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,866,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,131,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,749,000 after purchasing an additional 984,222 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
