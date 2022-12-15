Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Given New $21.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.21.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $18.98 on Thursday. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.57.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.69 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 552,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 250,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,777,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 552,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 302,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $5,725,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 302,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,725,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 687,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,054,920 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,844,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,866,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,131,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,749,000 after purchasing an additional 984,222 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

