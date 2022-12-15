Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 107,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Motco acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $25.39. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

