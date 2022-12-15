Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,675 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HSBC raised their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.15.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $172.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.42. The stock has a market cap of $333.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.73 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

