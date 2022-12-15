Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,959 Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,959 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,810,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,434 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,964,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,298,000 after buying an additional 170,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,012,000 after buying an additional 991,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,655,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,550,000 after acquiring an additional 32,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 1,237.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,825 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Trading Up 0.1 %

COUP opened at $78.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $166.21.

Insider Activity at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $143,918.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $143,918.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,675 shares in the company, valued at $772,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $534,498.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.28.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

