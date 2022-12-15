Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes $826,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,001 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 30,923 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5.1% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 12,285 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Adobe by 25.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,338 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $339.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $631.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.38 and a 200 day moving average of $357.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $337.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.12.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.