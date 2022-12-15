Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Honeywell International by 222.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.69.

Honeywell International stock opened at $214.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $144.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.23 and its 200 day moving average is $192.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $221.89.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

