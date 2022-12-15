Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded down $4.78 on Thursday, reaching $358.72. 23,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924,255. The firm has a market cap of $340.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $375.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $354.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.19.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.