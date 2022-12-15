Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.10-8.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.3-30.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.12 billion. Eli Lilly and also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.70-$7.85 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $374.19.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $363.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $345.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $375.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.40.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.