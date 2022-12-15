ELIS Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $64.46 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 0% lower against the dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $64.46 million and approximately $11.59 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00013610 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036055 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00043108 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005740 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00020229 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00236962 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32234501 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.