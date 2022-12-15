Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the November 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 737,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Elite Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.03 on Wednesday. 1,156,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,847. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.32. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and manufacture of oral, controlled-release products and generic pharmaceuticals. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Products and New Drug Applications for Branded Products.

