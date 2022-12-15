Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.

Empire State Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 37.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE ESRT opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ESRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $66,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 14.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.