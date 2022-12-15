Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.73

Shares of Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01), with a volume of 5151085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.82 ($0.01).

Empyrean Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.91 million and a P/E ratio of -4.08.

About Empyrean Energy

(Get Rating)

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Empyrean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empyrean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.