Energi (NRG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $208,987.20

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Energi has a market cap of $14.93 million and $208,987.20 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001415 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00077173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00053841 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00022255 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004917 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,241,885 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

