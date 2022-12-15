Energi (NRG) Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last Week

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 14th. Energi has a total market cap of $14.74 million and $188,474.05 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001404 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00077341 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00053658 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00022522 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,237,332 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

