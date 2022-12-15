Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Short Interest Update

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 315,700 shares, an increase of 128.9% from the November 15th total of 137,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 965,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 17.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Ensysce Biosciences Stock Down 3.4 %

ENSC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,840. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.16. Ensysce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($5.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($2.13). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ensysce Biosciences will post -11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ensysce Biosciences to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

