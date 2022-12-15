Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is GP Brinson Investments LLC’s 5th Largest Position

GP Brinson Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 4.8% of GP Brinson Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. GP Brinson Investments LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,760,000 after purchasing an additional 115,519 shares during the last quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 311,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE EPD traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,285,329. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

