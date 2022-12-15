enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Trading Down 1.6%

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) was down 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 15,831 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 33,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

enVVeno Medical Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66. The firm has a market cap of $52.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.26.

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enVVeno Medical

enVVeno Medical Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in enVVeno Medical by 60.0% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in enVVeno Medical by 52.8% in the first quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 401,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 138,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in enVVeno Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in enVVeno Medical by 26.8% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 149,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 31,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

