enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Trading Down 1.6%

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) was down 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 15,831 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 33,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66. The firm has a market cap of $52.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.26.
enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.
enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).
