EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Downgraded by TD Securities

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.05.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $125.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.93. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $680,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,972,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $779,089,000 after buying an additional 503,003 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 59.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.8% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,528 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 18,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.