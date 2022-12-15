EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Price Down 7%

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) was down 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $329.90 and last traded at $329.99. Approximately 4,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 757,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $354.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.87.
EPAM Systems Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $340.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems Company Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.