EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Price Down 7%

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) was down 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $329.90 and last traded at $329.99. Approximately 4,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 757,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $354.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.87.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $340.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at $3,701,000. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 188.1% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 35,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.