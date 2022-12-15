Epiphany Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:EPHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.07

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 28794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Epiphany Technology Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPHY. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 46.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

About Epiphany Technology Acquisition

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

