EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Stock Price Down 9.4%

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) shares fell 9.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.21. 11,876 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,097,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

EQRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EQRx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.60 to $3.20 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.57.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71.

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQRx by 30.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of EQRx by 45.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of EQRx by 804.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EQRx in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in EQRx by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

