Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EQIX. Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $760.39.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $703.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $611.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $638.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 91.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $853.42.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,770. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Equinix by 6.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,965,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Equinix by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 122,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $796,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

