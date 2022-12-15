Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Down to $3.65

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.65, but opened at $3.51. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 12,813 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on EQX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

