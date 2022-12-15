Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.07. Escalon Medical shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 145,600 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

