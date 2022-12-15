ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the November 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESAC. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition in the first quarter worth $511,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition in the first quarter worth $850,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,214,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,373,000.

ESGEN Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESAC opened at $10.32 on Thursday. ESGEN Acquisition has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13.

About ESGEN Acquisition

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

See Also

