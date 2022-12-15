Ethereum Classic (ETC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.52 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 15th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.52 billion and $98.66 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.20 or 0.00104342 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,446.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000493 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00417514 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021171 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002089 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.00 or 0.00848300 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.48 or 0.00621769 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005719 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00270703 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00267602 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,388,402 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
