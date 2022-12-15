ETHPoW (ETHW) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $368.91 Million

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One ETHPoW coin can currently be bought for $3.43 or 0.00019685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPoW has a total market cap of $368.91 million and $22.06 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $898.75 or 0.05152152 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.64 or 0.00502381 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,192.48 or 0.29766304 BTC.

ETHPoW Coin Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,309,783 coins and its circulating supply is 107,568,551 coins. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow.

Buying and Selling ETHPoW

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,309,783.04993 with 107,562,539.04993 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 3.51728192 USD and is down -3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $20,718,847.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

