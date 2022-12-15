ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMTR) Stock Price Up 1.8%

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMTR – Get Rating) shares rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.29 and last traded at $48.29. Approximately 3 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.44.

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN Trading Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.20.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.