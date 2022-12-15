Euro Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.01 Million (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Euro Coin token can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00006105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Euro Coin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Euro Coin has a total market capitalization of $26.91 million and $1.01 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Euro Coin

Euro Coin was first traded on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 25,321,579 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euro Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

