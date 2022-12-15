Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.02. 19,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,123,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Eventbrite Stock Down 8.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $589.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eventbrite

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $67.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.48 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 30.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 18,765.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

