EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Trading 2.7% Higher

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 6.87 and last traded at 6.81. 8,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 240,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 11.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 7.62 and its 200 day moving average is 9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.06 by -0.13. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of 158.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 159.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total value of 29,164.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,407,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately 15,719,931.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 6,318 shares of company stock worth $70,572 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 871.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 507.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

