Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,880 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,522 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Cigna by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.32.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $334.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $213.03 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.22. The stock has a market cap of $102.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,040 shares of company stock worth $6,876,678 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

