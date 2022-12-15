Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,950 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,262,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $202,187,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 203.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,161,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,272 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,353 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.9 %

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $80.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

