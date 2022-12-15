Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 634,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after acquiring an additional 183,699 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $32.29 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.