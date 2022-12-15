Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $5.41 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $37,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.0 %

AbbVie stock opened at $164.86 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $291.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

