Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 540 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Equinix by 5.8% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Equinix by 5.1% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $703.43 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $853.42. The company has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $611.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $638.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 162.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $754.83.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,354 shares of company stock worth $2,325,770. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

