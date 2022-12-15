Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 700 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 12.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,498,000 after buying an additional 38,774 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 34.9% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in M&T Bank by 75.9% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 72.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB opened at $143.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $141.49 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.56.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Several analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.86.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

