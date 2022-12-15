Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,060 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,060 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Prologis by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 126,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,827,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.2% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 70,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prologis Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.83.

NYSE:PLD opened at $121.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $112.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

