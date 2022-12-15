Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $22.61 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,089 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,006 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 0.7% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $22,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,315,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $168,060,000 after acquiring an additional 778,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $121.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

