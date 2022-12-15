Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,423 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in NetEase by 25.3% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its stake in NetEase by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 9,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 32.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 127.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 17.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NTES stock opened at $72.98 on Thursday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $108.77. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.17.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.46. NetEase had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.14.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

