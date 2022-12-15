Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $5.32 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 10,852.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,025 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of American International Group by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

American International Group Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

AIG opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.53. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.61%.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.