Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $7.16 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $64.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.