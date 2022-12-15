Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,811 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,525 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises about 0.5% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $14,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 14.0% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $552,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 346.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,846,439,000 after purchasing an additional 230,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $200.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.36 and a 200 day moving average of $199.76. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 70.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $285.38.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,206 shares of company stock worth $245,827. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

