Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,091 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,652 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.29.

NIKE Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $111.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.98 and its 200 day moving average is $105.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $171.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

