Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 2,906 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,870 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 313.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,837 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 90,184 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Shares of EA stock opened at $124.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.86 and a 200-day moving average of $127.43. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $142.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $237,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,923.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $237,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,923.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,960 shares of company stock worth $4,911,038 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

