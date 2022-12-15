Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Rating) was up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 910,678 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 397,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Falcon Oil & Gas Trading Up 9.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$125.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

