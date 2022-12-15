Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.21% from the stock’s current price.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.31.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.76. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $35.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). Farfetch had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $593.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 61.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 86.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 24,900.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Farfetch by 15.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

