FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Price Down 4.5%

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.39. Approximately 699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 830,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FibroGen Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of FibroGen

In related news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 2,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $40,153.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 6,209 shares of company stock valued at $95,530 over the last 90 days. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in FibroGen by 333.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 158,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 121,582 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter valued at about $657,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 20.2% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FibroGen by 44.7% in the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

