Filecoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $117.67 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 15th. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.18 or 0.00023616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.43 billion and approximately $117.67 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Filecoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $902.76 or 0.05095247 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.00501829 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,268.11 or 0.29733640 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 340,793,262 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.